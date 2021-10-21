Arch MI and The VF Foundation Make Deep Investments in Public Education with Pace-Setting Gifts to Guilford Education Alliance
Guilford County - Arch MI and The VF Foundation -- representing two of the county’s most influential employers – have made pace-setting donations to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) in support of their work to build a vibrant public school system where all children thrive and are prepared for the future.
Arch MI and The VF Foundation each have donated $75,000 to support GEA’s overall body of work; the Foundation with a special emphasis on GEA’s racial equity initiatives and Arch MI to meet immediate needs of teachers and to advocate for strong investments in our schools.
“The VF Foundation believes education is one of the greatest pathways to creating a more equitable and sustainable world,” says Gloria Schoch, executive director of The VF Foundation. “GEA’s mission and initiatives play a vital role in assuring students and teachers are set up for success, particularly during a time when the disparate impacts of the pandemic are felt by so many.” The VF Foundation, the philanthropic gifting arm for VF Corporation, was one of the first to fund GEA when it was founded over 15 years ago and their consistent generous support has been critical to the nonprofit’s growth.
“We know how important schools are to the health of the overall community,” says Sara Millard, GEA board chair and general counsel, global mortgage for Arch Capital Services. “We want Guilford County to thrive, and we know investing in schools is setting the stage for a bright future for our community.” Arch MI (then United Guaranty) was also a founding donor of GEA.
GEA uses a two-pronged approach in its work. The first focus is to meet immediate student and teacher needs. During the pandemic, that meant providing over 10,000 reconditioned laptops to GCS students who didn’t have the technology in the home for online learning, setting up increased Wi-Fi accessibility and providing PPE and school supplies to learning centers, teachers and schools. One of GEA’s flagship programs is the Teacher Supply Warehouse which provides new and gently used classroom supplies to GCS teachers at no cost. On average, the Warehouse supplies schools across the district with over $500,000 in supplies.
While meeting immediate needs, GEA also focuses on advocacy and engagement on long-term issues and needs such as facilities, racial equity, operational funding, teacher and principal retention and recruitment, and career pathway partnerships with businesses and industry. GEA was heavily involved in galvanizing the community around supporting the $300 million school facilities bond that passed in November 2020.
“Arch MI and VF have both been long-time supporters of GEA, in terms of funding and volunteering and perhaps most importantly, their senior executives bring valuable strategic leadership to our work,” says Winston McGregor, president of GEA. “They are making deep investments and building a brighter future for Guilford County.”
GEA is committed to maximizing support for Guilford County Schools so all children thrive and are prepared for the future. We are building a vibrant school system that develops talent and attracts jobs and families to Guilford County because education is everyone’s business. www.GEANC.org
