GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Other Voices program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on July 23. Click here to apply.
Other Voices is an annual, eight-month program of approximately 30 participants who are challenged to talk about “oppressive-isms" that affect their personal lives, community and overall quality of life.
The leadership development and community building program started with a group of professionals who were invested in making the Greensboro community more inclusive.
Launched in 1993, this project set out to tackle difficult issues throughout the area.
Other Voices has only continued to grow from there and has more than 600 alumni.
The OV selection committee is looking for applicants who represent a cross section of the community, demonstrate a sincere commitment to improving human relations and have a genuine concern for the future of our community.
