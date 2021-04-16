HIGH POINT, N.C., April 16, 2021 – Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple Computer and HPU’s Innovator in Residence, checked in with High Point University students during a virtual workshop on April 14. Wozniak connected with students in the Webb School of Engineering to discuss their work on a new project that explores controlling devices through thought.
In his role as HPU’s Innovator in Residence, Wozniak regularly visits campus while also hosting virtual sessions in between visits. He focused on high-level technical aspects of the project, led by a student group called HPU Minds, during the recent session, while also providing guidance on team dynamics.
Many students have worked with Wozniak numerous times during his visits to campus. For Nichole Detushev, a freshman electrical engineering major from Connecticut, her first experience in the virtual session with Wozniak gets her excited about the opportunity to continue working with him in person.
“I think it’s incredible that Mr. Wozniak regularly talks to students and visits HPU,” said Detushev. “Something Mr. Wozniak said that stuck with me is ‘When it's hard work, it's way more fun in the end.’ Personally, being a STEM major can definitely be a lot of work, but in the end, I treat my accomplishments as a reward, and Mr. Wozniak has helped me realize that.”
Dr. Michael Oudshoorn, dean for the Webb School of Engineering, facilitated the session and has seen how Wozniak’s work with students motivates them while advancing their knowledge and abilities.
“This was a great experience for the students,” said Oudshoorn. “Both they and Steve Wozniak are enthusiastic about the project. It was a great opportunity for them to chat with ‘Woz’ about the challenges that lie ahead of them as they implement the project and what some of the potential solutions might be. He encouraged them to have fun with the project, to apply what they learned in class, and to persevere when things get tough. All very sound advice!”
Wozniak is part of a long list of faculty in residence at HPU. The Access to Innovators program connects students with industry leaders, including Netflix Co-founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Former U.S. Ambassador and FCC Chairman William “Bill” Kennard, HPU’s Global Leader in Residence; ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence; and many others.
Photos: 1) High Point University students from the Webb School of Engineering pose for a photo with Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence, on April 14 during a virtual session he held with students. 2) In his role as HPU’s Innovator in Residence, Wozniak regularly visits campus while also hosting virtual sessions in between visits. During this recent virtual session, he worked with a student group called HPU Minds on their new project that explores controlling devices through thought.
