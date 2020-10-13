(GREENSBORO, NC, October 13, 2020) ─ UNC Greensboro’s University Libraries will host award-winning novelist and essayist, Laila Lalami, for a virtual author talk on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 7 p.m. EST.
Moderating the conversation is Dr. Omar Ali, dean of UNCG’s Lloyd International Honors College and professor of global and comparative African diaspora history. The interview will include discussions on Lalami’s collection of work and latest publication, “Conditional Citizens.”
“The issues raised and explored in Lalami’s latest book are both so relevant and timely. We are so fortunate to have this opportunity to dialogue with her,” said Ali.
This much-awaited program is rescheduled from the former in-person event that was slated for April; however, due to COVID-19 precautions and state orders the event has now been reformatted to be virtual.
“Shifting from in-person to virtual creates a greater opportunity for engagement,” said Nakia Hoskins, UNCG University Libraries’ community engagement associate. “Presenting this program virtually allows individuals who normally could not make it in person the ability to tune-in to this event and learn about all the other phenomenal virtual events that the Libraries has to offer."
This presentation is in collaboration with Greensboro Bound Literary Festival; a two-year partnership that began with “An Evening with Zadie Smith” at last year’s Literary Festival.
“It is an honor to continue this partnership this year hosting author Laila Lalami. Her ability to weave complex emotions and reactions into her stories is truly an art, an enjoyable one for the reader. I am looking forward to seeing the artist at work”, voiced Michael Crumpton, interim dean for University Libraries and associate professor and affiliated faculty for the Department of Library and Information Studies.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register for the event visit https://go.uncg.edu/lailalalami.
ABOUT LAILA LALAMI
Laila Lalami is the author of four novels, including “The Moor’s Account”, which won the American Book Award, the Arab-American Book Award, the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Her most recent novel, “The Other Americans”, was a Los Angeles Times bestseller, a best-of-2019 selection from NPR, Time, and Kirkus, as well as finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction. Her essays and criticism have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, The Nation, Harper’s, the Guardian, and the New York Times. She has received fellowships from the British Council, the Fulbright Program, and the Guggenheim Foundation and is currently a full professor of creative writing at the University of California at Riverside and lives in Los Angeles. Her new book, a work of nonfiction called “Conditional Citizens”, published by Pantheon in September 2020.
ABOUT UNC GREENSBORO
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a higher-research activity university as classified by the Carnegie Foundation. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNCG is one of the most diverse universities in the state with nearly 20,000 students and more than 2,700 faculty and staff members representing more than 90 nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in more than 100 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNCG is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
ABOUT UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES
A wide range of student and faculty-centered services are the cornerstone of the University Libraries’ integral role in the community. As an essential component of education and primary source material at UNCG, University Libraries’ collections include millions of printed books, e-journals, e-books, government documents, streaming media, and other digital material. University Libraries includes the Walter Clinton Jackson Library and the Harold Schiffman Music Library, as well as the holdings in the Michel Family Teaching Resources Center, the Intercultural Resource Center and the Interior Architecture Library. For additional information, please visit library.uncg.edu and follow University Libraries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
