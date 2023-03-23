WHAT: Ribbon-Cutting & Tours Event: Alamance Community College will hold a ribbon-cutting at 10:00 a.m. this Friday, March 24, to celebrate the grand openings of two major capital projects: The Biotechnology Center of Excellence and the Student Services Center. Brief tours of each new building will follow the ceremony.
ABOUT THE FACILITIES (photos attached)
The Biotechnology Center of Excellence is a $19.4 million, 32,000 square foot structure that hosts a mix of labs and classroom space serving the Biotechnology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Histotechnology and Agricultural-Biotechnology programs. Its mission is to serve as a regional hub for innovative, industry-supported and technology-based workforce development and jobs in the rapidly expanding field of biotechnology that supports the economic vitality of Alamance County.
The Student Services Center is a 12,200 square foot, $6.7 million facility that relocates and enhances space for Admissions, Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid, Student Payments, and the Office of the Vice President for Student Success. With its opening, the building now serves as the new entrance to the campus core.
WHO: Guest Speakers Scheduled
- U.S. Senator Ted Budd
- Christopher Chung, CEO/The Economic Development Partnership of NC
- Amy Scott Galey, NC State Senator/District 24
- Dennis Riddell, NC State Representative/District 64
- Stephen Ross, NC State Representative, District 63
- John Paisley, Chair/Alamance County Board of Commissioners
- Kathryn Kyle, Senior VP/Labcorp
- Dr. Algie Gatewood, President of Alamance Community College (ACC)
- Brigadier General (Retired) Blake Williams, Chair/ACC Board of Trustees
- Jonathan Scott, ACC Biotechnology student
DIRECTIONS TO RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: Take I-85/40 to Exit 150 in Graham. Public Safety officers will direct traffic to park in the lot behind the Biotechnology Center of Excellence just off the interstate at 1247 Jimmie Kerr Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.