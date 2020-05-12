AHA’s new mission will welcome students of all nationalities, cultures, and religions
Greensboro, N.C., May 12, 2020 – Following its eighteen year award winning history as the only international Jewish College Prep Boarding School in the world, American Hebrew Academy has announced the schools future plans which include a new name, logo and mission together with greater opportunities than ever before for students from the local community, North Carolina, across the United States and around the globe.
Paying homage to the school’s founder, Greensboro Philanthropist Chico Sabbah and American Hebrew Academy’s storied past, the school will now be named AHA International School with a mission, “To graduate globally minded, morally conscience students confident on their path to personal fulfillment and professional achievement, committed to improving the lives of others.” The school’s official colors have been preserved in the design of the new logo which depicts a modern step forward, recognition of the school’s important history and its commitment to humanity and global education for the 21st century.
AHA has also released a new video presentation reflecting concern for the current challenges being faced by students and educators due to the coronavirus, highlights of the campus and announcing that campus tours will resume in September and new students will be admitted for classes beginning in August 2021.
AHA’s highly acclaimed and rigorous college preparatory program will be expanded with even more emphasis on A.P. and early college studies with local partner universities as well as pre-career and pre-professional experiential opportunities for academically adventurous and entrepreneurial students of all nationalities, cultural and religious backgrounds. The schools new mission allows for an expanded student body from a broad spectrum of local day students together with an increased enrollment of boarding students from across the United States and around the world.
Glenn Drew, who has served in various leadership roles since the school’s founding, will continue as AHA’s Executive Director & General Counsel stated, “As an international school, we have always endeavored to teach our students to become independent lifelong learners in a growing interdependent world. But we could never have imagined the complexity of issues confronting young people today as schools have been forced to close. Our hearts go out to students and their families as we come to the realization that we live in a world more interconnected that ever before and we are dependent upon each other to overcome the difficulties we all now face. At AHA International School, we have an exceptional opportunity to learn and grow from our past and current circumstances to assure an even brighter future for our children and future leaders.”
Dr. Abe Tawil will continue as Head of School and remarked, “These are difficult times for all educators. But we have a collective responsibility and opportunity to serve our students and their families in new ways that will create pathways for their future success. By doing so, we will build even stronger and more sustainable schools for our community. At AHA, we hope to serve as a model in this endeavor”
Students interested in a campus tour beginning in September, applying for admission or seeking further information should contact the school by email at admissions@aha-net.org.
AHA International School (“AHA”) is an elite college preparatory boarding school located in Greensboro, North Carolina (USA), dedicated to student success and achievement through global diversity, academic excellence, the arts, athletics, a strong commitment to community and experiential learning opportunities. Students at AHA are destined for academic achievement and future careers with the cultural knowledge necessary to advance oneself and others in an interdependent world.
Known formerly for the past 19 years as American Hebrew Academy, AHA International School is now open to all students from across the globe. AHA offers a rigorous academic program combined with a curriculum that encompasses advanced college credits, pre-professional training, and preparation for admission to elite colleges and universities. As a co-ed school, AHA welcomes a diverse student body of all backgrounds.
AHA is situated on a stunning 100-acre lakefront campus with state-of-the-art facilities and a unique classroom environment that fosters the Socratic teaching methodology. Class sizes are limited to 12 students. AHA is nationally accredited, A.P. certified and provides early college courses at local partner universities. Graduates are regularly admitted to prestigious universities in the United States and around the world. AHA offers specialized programs (ESOL) in English language for international students and complete preparation and support for admission to U.S. universities. Students age 14-19 may study at AHA from one semester up to four years. A post high school "gap" year program is also available for students who have completed high school and wish to further their academic preparation prior to entering university.
