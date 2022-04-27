Actor Dean Cain to Host Advance Preview for New Movie at HPU

Actor Dean Cain will host an exclusive advance preview for “Little Angels” at 6:30 p.m. on May 3 in High Point University’s Podell Extraordinaire Cinema, located in the R.G. Wanek Center. The movie preview is another way Cain has engaged with HPU students since joining the university’s Access to Innovators program. During his time on campus, Cain has participated in the Office of Career and Professional Development’s How to Land that Job series, mentored students in the theater department with an acting workshop and more. Pictured is Cain interacting with students in September 2021.