Actor Dean Cain to Host Advance Preview for New Movie at HPU
HPU’s Actor in Residence Dean Cain wrote, produced, directed and starred in the movie.
HIGH POINT, N.C., April 27, 2022 – Dean Cain will host an exclusive advance preview for his new movie, “Little Angels,” at 6:30 p.m. on May 3 in the Podell Extraordinaire Cinema, located in the R.G. Wanek Center on HPU’s campus. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available for the general public and can be reserved by contacting the Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636 or http://concierge@highpoint.edu.
Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence, wrote, produced, directed and starred in the movie. He is an American actor, producer and former football player known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”
The family-friendly film is about a college football coach, played by Cain, who gets suspended for a comment about a female placekicker. To be reinstated, he must attend a sensitivity seminar and complete 50 hours of community service coaching the under 13 girls’ soccer team. Throughout the movie, Cain’s character begins to love and respect the girls, and he starts working hard to coach them to the championship game against their rivals.
The movie preview is another way Cain has engaged with HPU students since joining the university’s Access to Innovators program. During his time on campus, Cain has participated in the Office of Career and Professional Development’s How to Land that Job series, mentored students in the theater department with an acting workshop and more.
