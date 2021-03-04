Alamance Community College has announced Dr. Lisa Johnson as its new Vice President of Instruction and Chief Academic Officer. She began her duties on March 1.
Dr. Johnson fills the position left vacant by Dr. Connie Wolfe, who was named ACC’s Executive Vice President last year.
Dr. Johnson has served as Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services at Central Carolina Community College since 2008. She began working there as an adjunct in Dental Hygiene and became a full-time faculty member soon after. She served as Department Chair for Allied Health before moving into the dean's position. Dr. Johnson is also a retired First Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
She has experience in program development and implementation, has established partnerships with universities and community organizations, and has participated in regional and special program accreditation. Her commitment to student success aligns with ACC's mission and goals.
The Vice President of Instruction and Chief Academic Officer’s responsibilities include planning for improvement and using data to assess program efficiency and quality, maintaining high quality academic programming, supporting faculty in student learning and success, assessing student outcomes, and engaging external partners such as business and industry, secondary school systems and transfer institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.