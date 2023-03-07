The Alamance Community College Mock Trial Team competed at the 2023 Regional Championship tournament February 18-19 on the UNC Chapel Hill campus, finishing in a tie for fifth place against the 18 teams competing. Participating schools included Duke University, UNC Chapel Hill, George Washington University, Davidson College, UNC-Wilmington, and Western Carolina.
Student Jade Coulbourn earned one of 10 coveted outstanding witness awards presented at the event, ACC’s first individual award since the team was founded in 2014.
ACC is one of the few community colleges in the nation to take on the challenge of mock trial competition.
“I think the many co-curricular learning programs sponsored by Alamance Community College, from the History Club to the Culinary Team, are the most important work we do because it bridges the gap between the classroom and the world outside. This creates engaging learning experiences that transform students’ lives,” said English instructor Dr. Kevin Sargent, Director of ACC’s Mock Trial Team.
The American Mock Trial Association, through competitive simulations across the U.S., provides college students opportunities to develop critical thinking and public speaking skills, as well as a knowledge of legal practices and procedures.
Under the tutelage of Dr. Sargent, ACC has sported a mock trial team for the past seven years, competing at a high level against universities and four-year colleges at regional tournaments. ACC’s student team invests much time and effort after class hours to prepare for the competitions. Mary Spektor, an ACC mock trial team member in 2020, is currently a student in the Elon University School of Law.
ACC’s mock trial team includes Captain and mock attorney Andre Lester; mock attorneys Mykah Green, and Jamari Russell; and mock witnesses Jade Coulbourn, Josh Hedrick, Phoebe Magers, Marissa Millikin, and Erick Hernandez.
