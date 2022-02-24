A Unique Partnership Is Providing Thousands of Local Students With the Math and Science Skills Needed to Fight Climate Change
Partnership Between Area Middle Schools and Piedmont Environmental Alliance Will Educate and Mobilize Over 2500 Students On Environmental Issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – On Feb, 1, Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) kicked off its 7th Annual Energy Explorers environmental education tour, which will reach over 2,500 students in 16 local middle schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County this year, including all Title 1 schools.
In recent years, North Carolina communities have been devastated by intensifying storms, flooding, drought, and other climate change impacts. PEA's educational initiative is committed to empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and environmental advocates with the tools they'll need to address these challenges for the good of all North Carolinians.
Taught by PEA staff, volunteers, and local college students, Energy Explorers uses hands-on activities and dynamic discussion to teach math and science skills, while introducing vital environmental concepts like energy consumption and conservation. During an Energy Explorers lesson, students pedal a stationary bicycle to experience the amount of physical energy it takes to illuminate various types of light bulbs and use math to calculate the amount and cost of different quantities of energy. Students experiment with wind turbines and solar-powered devices, and use kilowatt meters to measure the energy needed to power regular household goods. The lesson is continued outside of the classroom, with students calculating the energy and cost savings of reducing household energy use.
Energy Explorers demonstrates the value of embedding interactive, STEM learning in environmental topics that impact our community. One hundred percent of teachers recommend the program because it adds value to the classroom, supports STEM learning, and “builds young leaders who care about the community.” One hundred percent of past participants demonstrated increased knowledge about energy consumption and conservation.
The Energy Explorers Program is expanding in 2022 – PEA is meeting the growing demand for this program this year by recruiting and training students at Wake Forest University, Salem College, and Winston-Salem State University to present the curriculum to local schools.
Energy Explorers is provided free of charge to non-profit groups, schools, camps, and libraries thanks to the generous support of PEA members, Wells Fargo, and Duke Energy. Teachers and organization leaders can contact info@peanc.org to schedule an Energy Explorers class with their students or group members.
Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) educates and empowers, builds community, and inspires action to create a more just, resilient, and environmentally sustainable community. Based in Winston-Salem, NC, we focus on environmental education, community events, and local advocacy to elevate environmental issues. PEA engages over 8,000 people annually at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair, brings educational programming to more than 3,500 students in 150+ Title I classrooms, and leads local environmental action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.