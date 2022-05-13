IMG_3867.jpeg

Camel City Playhouse proudly presents A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams. The passionate story of a troubled southern Belle Blanche Dubois visiting her sister Stella and in a crowded and boisterous corner of Nee Orleans. Her delusions of grandeur bring her into conflict with Stella’s brutish and primitive husband Stanley Kowalski. 

Performance dates are May 13th, 14th, 20th,21st at 7:30pm and Sundays May 15th and May 22nd at 3pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.camelcityplayhouse.com

