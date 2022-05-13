Camel City Playhouse proudly presents A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams. The passionate story of a troubled southern Belle Blanche Dubois visiting her sister Stella and in a crowded and boisterous corner of Nee Orleans. Her delusions of grandeur bring her into conflict with Stella’s brutish and primitive husband Stanley Kowalski.
A Streetcar Named Desire at Camel City Playhouse
