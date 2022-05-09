“A New Look at Yadkin County History During the 20th Century” Photo Exhibition - presented by the Yadkin County Historical Society
Join us for an opening reception on May 19, 2022 from 5 to 7pm, presented in conjunction with Yadkin County Chamber’s Business After Hours
(Yadkinville, NC) - The Yadkin Historical Society is partnering up with the Yadkin Arts Council to present a photography exhibit “A New Look at Yadkin County History During the 20th Century” on the Red Wall Gallery May 19 thru June 24, 2022. This exhibition will feature a collection of black and white photographs taken in the early 20th century, approximately from 1910 to 1960. An opening reception to celebrate this look at Yadkin County’s history will be held on Thursday, May 19 from 5-7pm in the Center Bistro at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.
Some of the subject matter featured in this collection includes horse and buggy riders at the courthouse (1910), first motor delivery of mail (1916), Mt. Pleasant School (1906), West Yadkin Girls Basketball Team (1949), Yadkin County Centennial Parade (1950), Laying of the Hoots Hospital cornerstone (1951), World War II bomber vets (1943), Yadkin County High School People of Color (1951), Yadkin County High School Basketball Team (1960), May Day Ceremony at Yadkin County High School (1966), Elderly People of Color (1951), and Big Poplar Tree at the Battle of Shallow Ford (1996). Each of these images is described in a free booklet that will be available to pick up at the opening of the exhibit.
Additional Information
What: A New Look at Yadkin County History During the 20th Century Photo Exhibition Opening Reception
When: May 19, 2022 @ 5-7pm
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center - Red Wall Gallery in the Center Bistro, 226 E. Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055
More Information: www.yadkinarts.org/red-wall-gallery/
About Yadkin County Historical Society
Since its beginning in 1965, the Yadkin County Historical Society continues to preserve Yadkin County history, genealogy and family history, historic properties, including abandoned cemeteries, and work with local authors and history-related organizations in the Yadkin Valley to preserve their history. The Society is operated by a Joint Board of Directors that meets monthly at the Tulbert House. Current members include President Andrew Mackie, Vice-President Vacant; Ann Shelton Black, Secretary; Treasurer Vacant; and Clinton “Oz” Prim, Tom Bastable, and Hugh Conaway, Board members. Membership is open to anyone who is interested.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.