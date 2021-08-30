HIGH POINT, N.C. (Aug. 12, 2021) – HIGH POINT, N.C. (Aug. 12, 2021) – The High Point Museum announced the opening of "A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart," curated by the GRAMMY Museum®, in High Point from Sept. 3 to Dec. 5
An opening reception will be held in conjunction with the Coltrane Festival on Friday, Sept. 3, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. During the opening weekend, the museum will be offering tours of Coltrane's childhood home at 118 Underhill Street in High Point on Friday, Sept. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. In celebration of Coltrane's birthday, the museum will also show the documentary “Chasing Trane” on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
The exhibit features 20 photographs of John Coltrane taken by the legendary cultural photographer Chuck Stewart and an alto saxophone used by the jazz musician. It is sponsored by DRIVE High Point, the High Point Historical Society, and the Friends of John Coltrane and coincides with the 10th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival.
Chuck Stewart was the only photographer at the historic recording session of Coltrane's album "A Love Supreme" and photographed the jazz musician on several other occasions. These rare and mostly unseen photos are owned by the Chuck Stewart estate and capture the famed musician's unique perspective and insight.
"It seemed fitting to host this exhibition during the 10th anniversary of the festival so that people can learn more about its namesake," said High Point Museum Director Edith Brady. "We have enjoyed getting to work with the Grammy Museum® and offering our community a unique glimpse into the adult life and career of the High Point-raised John Coltrane."
Along with the photographs by Stewart, the exhibit will also include an alto saxophone used by John Coltrane. This is a significant opportunity for fans of Coltrane or jazz lovers to view an instrument that was fundamental in changing the history of jazz. Other artifacts related to John Coltrane are also on view as part of the museum's permanent collection, including the piano from his childhood home on Underhill Street.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
