Notice of Immunization Clinics
7th and 12th Graders Required to Have Tdap and MCV Vaccines or Risk Exclusion
Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Department of Public Health has scheduled several immunization clinics for students. State law requires 7th graders to have one dose of the Tdap and MCV vaccine, and 12th graders are required to have a booster dose of the MCV vaccine. If students do not show proof of the required vaccinations by the 30th day of school, they will risk being excluded from class.
Greensboro and High Point offices are hosting vaccination clinics, and the schedule is below:
Immunization Clinic Schedule
Greensboro Health Department
4:30 – 6:30 pm
1100 E. Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27405
High Point Health Department
4:30 – 6:30 pm
501 E. Green Drive
High Point, NC 27260
August 9
August 11
August 18
August 16
August 22-25
August 22-25
August 29 – September 1
August 29 – September 1
Regular clinic appointments are available from 8 am to 5 pm (Monday through Friday). Call 336-641-3245 to schedule. Students may also receive the proper immunizations by visiting their health care provider. For more helpful information on what to expect going back to school, click here.
