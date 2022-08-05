Notice of Immunization Clinics

7th and 12th Graders Required to Have Tdap and MCV Vaccines or Risk Exclusion

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Department of Public Health has scheduled several immunization clinics for students. State law requires 7th graders to have one dose of the Tdap and MCV vaccine, and 12th graders are required to have a booster dose of the MCV vaccine. If students do not show proof of the required vaccinations by the 30th day of school, they will risk being excluded from class.

Greensboro and High Point offices are hosting vaccination clinics, and the schedule is below:

Immunization Clinic Schedule

Greensboro Health Department

4:30 – 6:30 pm

1100 E. Wendover Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27405

High Point Health Department

4:30 – 6:30 pm

501 E. Green Drive

High Point, NC 27260

August 9

August 11

August 18

August 16

August 22-25

August 22-25

August 29 – September 1

August 29 – September 1

Regular clinic appointments are available from 8 am to 5 pm (Monday through Friday). Call 336-641-3245 to schedule. Students may also receive the proper immunizations by visiting their health care provider. For more helpful information on what to expect going back to school, click here.

About Guilford County Schools 

Guilford County Schools, the third-largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges, and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

