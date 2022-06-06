6TH Annual TAB ALL Arts Summer Camp at OTIS Hairston Family Life Center
GREENSBORO—TAB Arts Center Non Profit Summer Camp begins, July 5-August 4, Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-3:30pm at Otis Hairston Family Life Center located at 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro. Participants get FREE Breakfast and Lunch! Only $35 per week, per child!! Ages 8-18 WELCOME. Students learn all about the theater, film and set design industry. Register by clicking on the link below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-tab-all-arts-summer-camp-tickets-331857172737
As a part of the program, we feed the campers breakfast and lunch provided by Guilford County Schools Nutrition Program. This program gives youth an opportunity to learn more about the theater and film industry by working with professional artists, cinematographers, writers and set designers to create a short film, written and directed by the students. We strive to give under served youth an unforgettable experience by offering our camp at reduced rates of only $35 per week.
