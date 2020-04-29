GUILFORD COUNTY, April 29, 2020 – High Point University and Say Yes Guilford are pleased to announce five Guilford County Schools seniors have been awarded Say Yes Scholarships which will cover tuition, fees and books at the university beginning this fall.
Each student will also join the Bonner Leader Program at HPU. These outstanding students displayed excellence in the classroom and leadership in our community. Since partnering with Say Yes Guilford, HPU has committed nearly $3 million to First Generation and Say Yes scholars.
“These five amazing students knew an HPU education filled with values, service and life skills is what they wanted to achieve,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “These students are about to embark on a journey that will help prepare them for the world as it is going to be.
“We are proud to partner with High Point University, and because of that we have been able to support 40 Guilford County School graduates since 2016,” says Wendy Poteat, CEO of Say Yes Guilford. “We look forward to seeing the impact these graduates make on our community and the world.”
Kaitlyn Cruz, Ragsdale High School: Kaitlyn is the first in her family to go to college. She wants to major in history and teach in high school, sharing her love of learning with another generation.
Jacob Dillman, Southwest High School: Jacob plans to major in criminal justice and plans to go to law school.
Sawera Farooq, High Point Central: Sawera is the first in her family to go to college and hopes to work in the medical field one day.
Jermani Kea, Grimsley High School: Jermani plans to major in fashion merchandising and business administration; he hopes one day to create his own clothing line.
Kassidy McFeeley, The Early College at Guilford: Kassidy plans major in marketing and minor in psychology. After school she dreams of working with businesses to improve sustainability.
High Point University is a Limited Local Higher Education Partner with Say Yes Guilford. This partnership makes five scholarships for full tuition and fees available to qualifying students with a family income below $75,000 and five Say Yes Choice Grants (a $5000 award) available to qualifying students with a family income above $75,000. HPU joins more than 100 private schools in the Say Yes Compact awarding scholarships each year to GCS graduates.
Say Yes Guilford encourages every GCS senior to register for the scholarships, and registration is open now through June 1 at sayyesguilford.org.
Say Yes Guilford continues to support our scholars in college and high school seniors applying for scholarships through phone calls, emails and via our website, sayyesguilford.org. Since its inception, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over $8.6 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with over 100 private colleges and universities provided another $11.3 million for a total impact of over $20 million.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life.
