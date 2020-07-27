Getting accepted into your favorite college is one of the best feelings in the world. You finally get to study your favorite subjects and embark on a new learning adventure. College is an exciting time in any person’s life as they get to learn a lot during their college years and shape themselves into a new person. Going to college is not all about burying your head in the book or following the course line; it is much more than that. You will meet different people from different backgrounds and have plenty of new experiences. There is so much that goes on during college that it can be overwhelming for some people. Below in this article, I have mentioned a few apps that can help you get through college, and you must have on your pc or phone.
Your College App
In this modern age, every college has its own app, and if you don’t have that installed on your phone, then you need to do it right now. Having the app installed on your phone will make sure that you are up to date with everything that is happening on the campus. The app will also allow you to access your college email and will keep you updated with your class schedules and project deadlines. It will also notify you about the college events that may interest you.
Soda PDF
When it comes to making and submitting your college assignments, you must submit them in a proper and impressive manner. Soda PDF makes your college life easier for you by allowing you to access all your PDF files from one place. The app does not only allow you to merge or convert PDF documents, but it also helps you convert PDF files into excel sheets and text documents. With the OCR technology of Soda PDF, you can scan your notebook and can save your notes in a word document without having to type it.
Mint
Going to college is when most of the people move out of their house for the first time. In the beginning, when you are on your own at the college, managing the budget can seem like a complex task. But you can eliminate that problem by installing Mint on your phone. The app allows you to manage all the transactions from a single dashboard and allows you a spending report at the end of the month. You can later examine the report and can cut out your expenses accordingly.
Duo Lingo
If you are learning a new language for one of your courses, then this app is a must-have for you. Duo Lingo is a perfect learning platform for those who want to learn a new language without getting overwhelmed. The app has training exercises, and it teaches you the language step by step without making it seem difficult for you. If you want to practice your French or German regularly, then this app is a must-have for you.
