24 Extraordinary High Point Educators to be Honored
High Point – On Fri., Aug. 19, the High Point Schools Partnership (HPSP) will honor 24 outstanding educators at their annual Extraordinary Educators Luncheon. Community leaders from across the county will gather to celebrate the educators, including N.C. State Representative Amos Quick, who will host the inspiring program. The event will held at the High Point Country Club and starts at 11:30 a.m.
Principals from each Guilford County School in High Point were asked to nominate a teacher that stood out this year. “Teachers have gone above and beyond these last two years to make sure students felt supported and were learning even as we all dealt with the unpredictability of a pandemic,” says HPSP program coordinator, Dawn Spencer, a former principal herself. “Each of the honorees is inspiring.”
Shadybrook Elementary principal Abu Zaeem wrote of first grade teacher Lynn Swann, “Mrs. Swann helps her first graders dream big about their future, then helps them build the foundation to make those dreams a reality.”
Ann Busby, a longtime educator and community advocate, will also be presented with the Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle Award at the event. Busby is the former executive director of Communities in Schools, High Point and serves on the board of the High Point Community Foundation. The award is named after Guilford Education Alliance’s former executive director and is given out annually to community leaders who have exemplified a strong vision and passion for ensuring that all of Guilford County’s children have equitable access to a quality education.
The 24 teachers being honored are: Alicia Samuels (Allen Jay Elementary), LaToya Terrell (Allen Jay Middle), Marci Price (Andrews High), Patricia Alford (Fairview Elementary), Stacey Clarke-Huie (Ferndale Middle), Jordan Vail (Florence Elementary), Allison Kelley (High Point Central), Chaun Doak (Johnson Street Global Studies), Almelia Byrd (The Kearns Academy), Sheena Hyder (Kirkman Park Elementary), Vernee Rogers (The Middle College at GTCC-High Point), Pimnapa Julsuwan (Montlieu Academy of Technology), DeElle Underdue (Northwood Elementary), Sandy McGoogan (Oak Hill Elementary), Katelyn Thompson (Oak Hill Elementary), Kristen Vecchia (Parkview Village Expressive Arts Elementary), Sarmila De (Penn-Griffin School for the Arts), Lynn Swann (Shadybrook Elementary), Leslie Canady (Southwest Elementary), Stephanie Powell (Southwest High), Darrin Turner (Southwest Middle), Nicole Martorano (Triangle Lake Montessori), Tausha Stewart (Union Hill Elementary), and Tanya Trent (Welborn Academy Science and Technology).
Tickets for the event, which begins at 11:30 a.m., can be purchased by contacting Dawn Spencer at dspencer@GEANC.org. Individual tickets are $30.00.
