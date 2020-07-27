The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a report of a “Shooting” at 1 Salem Gardens Drive.
The victim, a 21-year-old male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds after being involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of the Salem Gardens Apartment Complex.
While the victim was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown subject, multiple unknown bystanders began shooting at the victim. The unknown suspects fled the area after the incident and prior to police arriving on scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment prior to police arriving on scene.
The victim’s injuries are serious and they are in stable but critical condition. At this time, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
There is no further information to be release at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.