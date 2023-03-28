The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem is proud to announce that the following artists have been selected to take part in the 2023 Artists Spotlight.
Jo Robinson – 3-D artist with sculptures in solid acrylic and white marble
Michelle Harris – Photography
Keets Taylor – Acrylic painting
Johnny Oleska – Assemblage and mixed media using found objects
Kevin Owen – Watercolor painting
Irina Ushakova – Oil painting
Danielle Keever – Watercolor painting
Jacques Tessier – Oil painting
Brandi Jacques – Acrylic/mixed media
The 2023 Artists Spotlight will open April 7, 2023, in the Arts Council’s main gallery at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC.
An opening reception will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5-7 pm. The reception is free and open to the public.
