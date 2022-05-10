2022 High School Poet Laureate Poetry Reading and Recognition
Community event to celebrate young poets to be held May 13
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) and Greensboro Bound, Greensboro’s Literary Festival, are partnering to recognize and encourage the poetry of our high school students.
2022 marks the 19th year of the School Poet Laureate Competition. This year, 11 schools participated in the county-wide contest.
This year's GCS laureates are:
Jeremiah McLaurin, Dudley High
Arvin Akkiangady, Grimsley High
Gabrielle Chisholm, Northeast High
Sanjita Suryadevara, Northwest High
Aruba Mazoor, Ragsdale High
William Jackson, The STEM Early College at NC A&T
Autumn Breeze, Weaver Academy
Mackayla Reece, Western High
Poet Laureates are first selected by their high schools, and final submissions are judged and selected by Christian Reynolds, a poet and language arts teacher at Grimsley High.
To recognize the students’ accomplishments, a poetry reading and recognition event will be open to the public on Friday, May 13, starting at 6 p.m., at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm Street. Family, friends and the community are invited to attend.
Other poetry finalists will also read their work. They are:
Tziporah Slade, Dudley High
Kareiah Dunn Staton, Dudley High
Trisha Santanam, Early College at Guilford
Maimunatu Bakie, Grimsley High
Shianne Knight, Northeast High
Swetha Anand, Northwest High
Eli Forhand, Northwest High
Fiza Kahn, Southwest High
Pheobe Clutter, Southwest High
Luke Stewart, Southwest High
Kenneth Sostra Reyes, Western High
