2022 Flying South competition accepting entries
Flying South, the annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from March 1 through May 31. $2,000 in prizes will be awarded. Best in Category winners will be published and will receive $500 each. One of the three winners will receive the Winston-Salem Writers’ President’s Favorite award and will win an additional $500. All entries will be considered for publication.
For complete rules and submission details, visit www.wswriters.org/flying-south. Winners will be announced on or around July 1, 2022.
About Winston-Salem Writers: Founded in 2005, Winston-Salem Writers is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mic nights, contests and writers’ nights out for both beginning writers and published authors. For more information, visit www.wswriters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.