WINSTON-SALEM, NC (APRIL 14, 2021)—Salem Academy announced thatAnnika Lilja of Plymouth, Minnesota, has been named the recipient of the 2021 Salem Academy Sisters Merit Scholarship. This competitive award enables an incoming boarding student to attend Salem Academy, a boarding and day high school for girls, tuition-free.
Lilja is the daughter of Dave Lilja and Tina Lilja also of Plymouth, Minnesota.
Lilja will enter Salem Academy in the fall of 2021 as a freshman. She is the creator and founder of All Teen Politics, an unbiased political website and blog driven by the goal of not only informing other teenagers on political issues in America but also to help teens communicate their opinions and ideas. Lilja has a passion for science, reading, and theater and hopes to be a surgeon or politician.
“What I’m most excited for about coming to Salem is to be surrounded by other hardworking and ambitious girls that share my passion for learning,” said Lilja. “I have big aspirations, and I know that Salem is going to give me the head start to my future I’ve been seeking. I want to spend my life working hard and learning constantly and Salem Academy is just the place to do that.”
The scholarship application describes the recipient as a student “who will enrich Salem with her presence, inspire her fellow students, and extend the reputation of Salem beyond her years as a student. A Sisters Merit Scholar is committed to academic excellence and to a lifetime of learning, and her leadership will recognize our global world. Through a four-year journey of immersion in Winston-Salem and the surrounding community—science/technology, fine arts, community service, and government—she will discover her passion and set off on her own journey while, at the same time, she will be committed to roles outside herself that inspire others, and roles that build community and make the world a better place in which to live.”
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
