GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced that Glow for Greensboro, an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights, will take place on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Glow for Greensboro, sponsored by PMi (Pest Management, Inc.) is a night for sponsors, who help make Winter Wonderlights 2021 possible. Sponsors are invited to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks as they get a first look at this year’s show. Each Glow for Greensboro sponsor receives a designated number of tickets to the preview event to share with friends and family (ages 21+ only). Tickets are required for entry and may only be obtained via sponsorship.

"We are looking forward to the return of an even bigger and brighter Winter Wonderlights and Glow for Greensboro sponsor night. None of this would be possible without our sponsors stepping up to support such a brilliant event!" said Kaki Zell, GSC Board Member and Development Committee Chair.

To become a sponsor, please visit greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/glow/ or contact Kathy Neff, VP of Development: kneff@greensboroscience.org.

Winter Wonderlights 2021 will open to all guests on Saturday, November 6. Tickets may be purchased online at greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights beginning September 23, 2021.

The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.

