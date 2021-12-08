2021 CITY-WIDE VIRTUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION TO BE HELD
WINSTON-SALEM – The annual city-wide Kwanzaa celebration hosted by Triad Cultural Arts will be held December 26 – January 1. Kwanzaa, which means "first fruits of the harvest" in the African language Kiswahili, is a unique African-American celebration with focus on the traditional African values of: family, community responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement.
Festivities will be hybrid this year and will feature family-oriented activities, including African drumming, music, inspirational messages, panel discussions and youth activities. Dr. Felecia Piggott Long, author and educator, will host the events.
Most programs begin at 6:00 pm unless otherwise indicated and will be broadcast live on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook page, facebook.com/TriadCulturalArts/.
The Kwanzaa Committee would like to thank Truliant Federal Credit Union, Food Lion, and the sponsor organizations for contributing to this year’s celebration.
For more information, visit the website: www.triadculturalarts.org or call 336-757-8556.
KWANZAA SCHEDULE:
Sunday, December 26 Umoja (Unity)
The Winston-Salem Urban League is happy to open the Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration with a night of Unity! Join us for an engaging speaker and cultural art as we celebrate the joys of our culture. This will be a hybrid event -both virtual and in person.
Sponsor: Winston-Salem Urban League
Monday, December 27 Kujichagulia (Self Determination)
Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts will use the Kwanzaa platform to officially announce the 50th Anniversary Celebration of its founding in 1972. The Kujichagulia principle of self-determination – defining ourselves, naming ourselves, creating for ourselves, speaking for ourselves- epitomizes Delta Fine Arts mission to recognize, nurture and expand African American artistic creations. Program participants will be: Legacy Honoree – Brandon Coley, Winner of the Delta Fine Arts 50th Anniversary Logo design Competition and Trail Blazer Award Co-Recipients Marvette Aldrich and Barbara Eure, 1st Exhibitors at original Delta Arts Center in 1982. Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble will offer the Cultural Expression, Dr. Felicia Piggott-Long will present the Libation and the Honorable Judge Denise Hartsfield will give the Charge to the Community. Other Delta Fine Arts Board members will round out the remaining program presentations.
Sponsor: Delta Fine Arts, Inc.
Tuesday, December 28 Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)
An Old School Talent Show
The Big 4 schools produced outstanding vocalists and musicians who went on to become professional recording artists entertaining audiences throughout the Triad and beyond. During this Kwanzaa Celebration, The Big 4 Alumni Association takes you back to those “glory days” to relive the talent shows with some of the artists who lit up the stages in the auditoriums of Anderson, Atkins, Carver and Paisley.
We proudly present to you the incredible sounds of the Big 4 High School’s own Legendary Napper Gospel Singers, Renowned Jazz Artist Joe Robinson, the Sensational R&B group of Sylvania Wilder, Carlotta Samuels, and Jackie Sinclair and the Inspirational Soul Stirring sound of Rev. Sam Hickerson.
Sponsor: The Big 4 Alumni Association of Forsyth County
Wednesday, December 29 Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)
The Winston Salem Black Chamber of Commerce will participate in this year’s Kwanzaa Celebration. The WSBCC members will present a skit that will focus on supporting African American owned businesses. This skit will show how spending in the community where we live creates jobs, broadens the resource base for entrepreneurs and creates opportunities to network that will help grow small and medium sized businesses. The skit will be between 15-20 minutes and will be virtual.
A Speed Vendor Fair with Local Black Business will be available during the virtual program.
Sponsor: Winston-Salem Black Chamber, the Piggott Family,
Thursday, December 30 Nia (Purpose)
Brown & Douglas Recreation Center invites you to join us in person or to stream the celebration of the Kwanzaa principle, Nia, via The City of Winston-Salem's YouTube page. We will have a live performance by Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble. Keynote address, Reverend Dr. John Mendez. Inspiration Award Recipients: Frankie L. Gist, HOPE Dealers Outreach and Terrence Petree, TP is my Hero Foundation.
Sponsor: Brown and Douglas Recreation Center and Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble
Live on City of Winston-Salem’s YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofWinstonSalem-TV
Friday, December 31 Kuumba (Creativity)
Celebrate Kuumba (Creativity) with Forsyth County Public Library by learning how to make a Kwanzaa Drum, discovering some diverse book recommendations, and learning how to make a Collard Green Salad as part of your Karamu (Kwanzaa feast).
Pick up a craft kit from any of our Forsyth County Public Library locations to make a Kwanzaa Drum, Necklace, and/or Bracelet from Dec. 20 - Dec. 30. Kwanzaa Craft Kits are limited, so please contact your local branch for availability: Carver School Road Branch Library, Central Library, Clemmons Branch Library, Paddison Memorial Library, Lewisville Branch Library, Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, Reynolda Manor Branch Library, Rural Hall Branch Library, Southside Branch Library, and Walkertown Branch Library.
Sponsor: Forsyth County Public Library
Saturday, January 1 Imani (Faith)
12:00 noon
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emancipation Association will host their annual Emancipation Day Celebration. The guest speaker is Reverend Dr. Dwight Hash Sr., Pastor, Bethlehem Baptist Church. Attorney Reba Warren will perform the annual reading of The Emancipation Proclamation and Scholarship Awards and Recognitions will be conducted by Mr. Daniel Piggott. Other program participants are Senator Paul Lowe, Jr. Representative Evelyn A. Terry and Forsyth County Commissioner, Fleming El-Amin. Triad Cultural Arts will close out the City-wide Kwanzaa Celebration by lighting the 7th candle at this program in honor of the principle, Imani (Faith).
