GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Angelica Yepes Volera, who received her M.A. in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Greensboro College in 2019, has been named Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020 by the Davidson County (N.C.) school system.
Yepes Volera teaches kindergarten in the Spanish immersion program at Southwood Elementary School, where she also was named Teacher of the Year. She has done so since coming to the United States from Colombia in 2016 to pursue her master’s degree.
After being selected by Southwood, Yepes Volera and other candidates had to write an essay about their teaching philosophies and beliefs about education. The five finalists were interviewed via Zoom by a panel of previous finalists and winners.
She said her answers to the panel’s questions focused on global education, diversity, culture adaption, and how great teachers she has met have helped her grow and build herself as a better educator.
For more information about Greensboro College’s master’s program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, contact Michelle Plaisance at 336-272-7102, ext. 5285, or email michelle.plaisance@greensboro.edu.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
