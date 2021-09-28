1ACHORD PERFORMS FOR FELLOW SPARTANS ON UNCG CAMPUS
Vocal trio 1aChord performed live for the first time since their run on America’s Got Talent on UNC Greensboro’s campus as part of a dining event Friday, Sept. 24.
Spartan Dining hosted America’s largest college street food festival, “Festi-ful,” the first signature event from Chartwells’ Joy-Ful program, which is a year-long campaign aimed at welcoming students back to campus in a memorable way.
The event featured several food vendors, a photo booth, a magician, an Instagram livestream with celebrity chef Jet Tila, and more.
1aChord headlined the event, bringing their gospel sound back to where it all started – Fountain View Dining Hall.
The trio – comprised of music theatre major Tavis Cunningham, jazz studies major Julian Kennedy, and music major Christoff Hairston – performed a set of four songs and was met with endless cheering and applause from their fellow Spartans. After their performance, they held a meet and greet with students and signed autographs.
You can read about their journey from meeting in the dining hall on campus to performing on America’s Got Talent here.
See photos from the events below:
