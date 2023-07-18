JAMESTOWN, N.C. (July 18, 2023) – FiveGuilford Technical Community College (GTCC) student athletes have been honored for their classroom achievements by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the national level, with 17 students earning a spot on the Region 10 All-Academic Team for the Spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the National All-Academic Team, student-athletes must participate in a sport, achieve a 3.6 grade point average or higher while passing a minimum of 24 credit hours.
Women’s basketball player Bentlee Chockley was selected to the NJCAA All-Academic second team.
Women’s volleyball player Baileigh Whipple was named to the NJCAA All-Academic third team, along with baseball players Sammy Edwards, Isaiah Morris, and Emmett Jefferson.
“These Region 10 and national academic honors further exemplify the hard work put forth by our student-athletes,” said Kirk Chandler, director of athletics at GTCC. “We’re really proud of these individuals, in addition to the numerous others that fell just shy of meeting the threshold.”
Regional All-Academic student-athletes must participate in a sport which competes during the spring semester and achieve a 3.0 grade point average while passing 12 credit hours.
Three members of the Titans women’s basketball team received All-Region 10 academic honors, including Chockley, Hali Watkins, and Ariel Williams.
Fourteen members of the Titans’ baseball team earned All-Region 10 academic honors including, Jefferson, Morris, Edwards, Jacob Bowman, Chris Campanella, Dom DiMillo, Trevor Golden, Brian Hogate, Andrew Juhasz, Zach Oquist, Jack Ratliff, Joe Swanekamp, Josh Valente, and Bryson Walker.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.