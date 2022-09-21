12th Annual GTCC Foundation Golf Classic scheduled Oct. 25 at Grandover Resort East Course
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Sept. 21, 2022) – –The 12th Annual GTCC Foundation Golf Classic presented by Honda Aircraft is set for October 25 at the Grandover Resort East Course in Greensboro.
Entry in or sponsorship of the charitable tournament supports scholarships and the mission of the GTCC Foundation. Since 2011, tournament proceeds have made it possible to award approximately $500,000 to GTCC students, which supports education and workforce development at the college.
Entry fee for the captain’s choice format tournament is $1,200 per four-man team and includes four golf shirts, four premier tee gifts, eight tickets to the tournament celebration party on October 24, breakfast, lunch and awards reception on tournament day, one tee or green sign and recognition in GTCC promotions.
Several levels of sponsorship are also available for the 18-hole tournament including: title sponsor, breakfast sponsor, premier shirt sponsor, tournament golf ball sponsor and special hospitality sponsor.
Other sponsorships available include: scholarship sponsor, putting green sponsor, practice range sponsor and hole sponsor.
Registration for the tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on October 25 with the tournament beginning at 9 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for a team or sponsorship, contact John Hartigan at 336.334.4822, ext. 50040 or jdhartigan@gtcc.edu.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About the GTCC Foundation: The GTCC Foundation supports efforts to ensure education excellence through fundraising, advocacy and promoting awareness of the college’s positive impact on the community. Founded in 1966, The Foundation oversees more than 200 gift funds that provide critical financial support annually for students and faculty. For more information, visit: https://foundation.gtcc.edu.
