STUDENT INSTRUMENT CONTEST STILL ON!
HIGH POINT, NC – Although the 10th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival has been postponed until next year, the 2020 Student Instrument Contest sponsored by the Friends of John Coltrane, Inc., is still being held. The contest offers North Carolina middle and high school student musicians an opportunity to win a brand new instrument by expressing their need and the importance of music in their lives.
To date almost 100 instruments have been awarded to aspiring student musicians at a retail value of over $135,000 by the Friends of John Coltrane, Inc, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 designated organization. Each year winners are presented with their prize instruments on stage during the festival. Organizers are working out the plans for how winners will receive their prize instruments this year, which will likely include some type of virtual presentation event.
“We think it is so important that while at home our young people continue to develop their music skills,” Joe Williams, Friends of John Coltrane Board member explained. “Our hope is that we will encourage students to practice at home by providing new instruments to some who are in need.”
The prizes are made possible by Williams, Bill Banks, along with KHS America, Inc., an instrument manufacturer. The Friends of John Coltrane, Inc. hope to receive additional tax deductible donations and sponsors to fund the purchase of more instruments which will enable them to give a larger number of students who are in need due to the impending economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina middle and high school students are eligible to enter by submitting a recorded video of themselves or a written entry of a 150-250 word essay, explaining their need for an instrument and the importance of music in their lives. The entry deadline is July 25, 2020. All entries must be submitted online at the festival website under “Student Contest” at www.coltranejazzfest.com.
