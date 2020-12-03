Holiday Assortment Also Returns Featuring Mint Icing and Holiday Sprinkles Available Until Jan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA (Dec. 2, 2020) –Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order!®donuts, is on a mission to deliver smiles and happiness this holiday season with the launch of its first-ever chocolate cake donut base option. Available at all locations for a limited time and while supplies last, guests can enjoy customizing their order by not only choosing a coating, topping and drizzle, but now their donut base, too.
To continue sweetening the season, additional limited-time flavors have returned including the popular mint icing and holiday-inspired red, white and green sprinkles. These flavors and more are sprinkled throughout the Holiday Assortment, which features half chocolate and half vanilla cake donut combinations.
Many Duck Donuts locations are also offering freshly brewed sips that are mint for the season. The holiday beverage line includes a Winter Roast medium coffee blend, which features rich flavors of sweet butterscotch and complementing flavors of hazelnut and whiskey, and specialty espresso, milkshake, frappe and hot chocolate drinks in flavors such as White Chocolate Peppermint and Peppermint Mocha.*
In addition to enjoying traditional donuts, there are many ways to celebrate the season safely with Duck Donuts. Through the new Duck Donuts Rewards app, guests can send e-gift cards with the denomination of their choice to family and friends near or far. For those looking for a holiday at-home activity, many Duck Donuts locations are offering the Holiday Assortment Duck Donuts Decorating Kits, complete with bare vanilla and chocolate cake donuts and seasonal icings and sprinkles to match. And of course for the Duck Donuts fans, stores offer all stocking stuffer needs, including apparel, drinkware and traditional gift cards.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and now offers online ordering and delivery in many locations. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.
Winston Salem, NC - 3481 Burke Mill Rd, - Winston Salem, NC 27103
High Point, NC - Heron Village - NC2766 NC-68, #101 - High Point, NC 27265
Greensboro, NC - The Village at North Elm - Greensboro, NC409 - Pisgah Church Rd - Greensboro, NC 27455
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that Founder Russ DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 98 U.S. open franchise locations, 1 international, and more than 145 additional contracts in 27 states and 3 countries.
