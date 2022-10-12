Downtown In December to Feature 10 Holiday Experiences
New and Traditional Favorites will be featured in Downtown Greensboro this Holiday Season
GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2022) - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is excited to announce ten holiday experiences as part of the 2022 lineup for Downtown in December presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. Traditional favorites like the Festival of Lights on Friday, December 2 and the Greensboro Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 3, will mix with new experiences, like the Jingle Jog 5K on December 10, to ensure visitors of all ages find holiday spirit all month long.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: December 2 | 5:30-9:00 p.m.
Once again kicking off the holiday season in the center city, the Festival of Lights will include holiday favorites like the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show, and Santa along Elm Street. Restaurants and retailers will be open late for all to enjoy a great meal and holiday shopping.
GREENSBORO HOLIDAY PARADE: December 3 | 12:00-2:00 p.m.
A downtown tradition for over 40 years, the Greensboro Holiday Parade will once again feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best marching bands. Those interested in participating in this year’s parade must complete an online entry form.
NEW! JINGLE JOG: December 10 | 12:00 p.m.
'Twas the Run Before Christmas and all round the town, the Santas were jogging . . . nowhere was a frown! This new expansion of DGI's Downtown in December experiences, organized by Junction 311 Endurance Sports, will include a 5K, 1 Mile and Fun Run for participants of all ages. To be held the same afternoon of the SantaCon Bar Crawl, registrants 21+ can purchase a joint entry at a discounted price to enjoy both experiences. Learn more and register online.
SANTACON BAR CRAWL: December 10 | 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Dress up in your favorite holiday costume or ugly sweater and bar crawl to many participating downtown businesses during Otis & Wawa’s annual SantaCon fundraiser in Downtown Greensboro. Proceeds and donations will benefit Kidsmas Miracle 2022, which takes children shopping for gifts and necessities for themselves and their families while also getting their picture taken with Santa. Tickets can be purchased online and a discount will be given to those purchasing a joint ticket for the Jingle Jog and crawl.
NEW LOCATION! PIEDMONT WINTERFEST: November 18 – January 29
Downtown Greensboro's outdoor ice rink is getting a new home! Skaters and Curlers alike will now find this favorite downtown attraction in LeBauer Park in the heart of the center city.
NEW LOCATION! TINSEL TOWN: December 2-31
Also finding a new home in 2022, Tinsel Town is moving indoors to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Visitors can stroll the atrium of the cultural center to view 50 uniquely decorated trees purchased and decorated by a local corporation, group, non-profit or family. Tinsel Town will be open daily during normal cultural center hours for free family-friendly walk-thrus. The community is invited to vote for their favorite tree and the top five vote-getters will receive $500 donations. The sponsorship form to purchase a tree is located online.
MERRY MADNESS PASSPORT: November 28 – December 23
Find a local spot to support this holiday season, and you could win $500! After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500. Entries are received via the Downtown Greensboro app or online at downtownindecember.org.
HOLIDAY WINDOW DECORATING: November 26 – December 31
Downtown businesses are ready to get in the holiday spirit. Take a stroll through downtown and vote for your favorite window display beginning on Small Business Saturday, November 26. Votes will be cast throughout the holiday season with the winning business earning $250 from DGI to be used towards future advertising.
PEPPERMINT ALLEY: December 2-31
Take a walk along Peppermint Alley and enjoy festive family-friendly holiday decorations. Located in the alley next to Boxcar Arcade in the Southend, it’s a selfie-lovers dream!
NEW PROCESS! SANTA AT THE BILTMORE HOTEL: Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18, 23
Visit Cone Health's Santa at The Biltmore as a part of Downtown in December presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. Unlike the past two years, this year's visit with Santa will NOT require advance reservations. Don’t forget to get your holiday shopping completed at our downtown merchants and grab a bite to eat at a downtown restaurant after your visit with Santa!
To accomplish all of these experiences, DGI is asking for volunteer support. Visit downtownindecember.org for more information about all of these events.
