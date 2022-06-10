DGI’s Freedom Fest to Feature New Contests, including Free Wedding Celebrations
GREENSBORO, NC (June 9, 2022) - Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s (DGI) Fun Fourth Freedom Fest, presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union, will be more interactive than ever in 2022. In addition to the traditional music entertainment and attractions, festival-goers will also have the opportunity to compete in old-fashioned games, wagon decorating, and best dressed competitions. Plus four lucky couples will get married, free of charge, during the July 4th event.
Entries for each the following contests require pre-registration online at funfourthfestival.org:
Family Games
Gather your friends and family to create a team of 5 and compete in a series of classic games at Family Fun + Games. Each team member will have a specific challenge to earn points for their team. Games will include cup stacking, trivia, charades, balloon head bounce, and more. Form your team, coordinate your outfits, and sign-up to win the title and a spectacular grand prize. Sign-ups will be open until all five slots are filled.
Red, White and Say “I Do”
Four lucky couples will get married in front of family, friends and the community in a free ceremony on July 4th. The officiant, music, flowers and a mini-reception will all be provided to make a memorable wedding. Couples with one-of-a-kind love stories are encouraged to register by June 20th.
Best Dressed
Go all out in your most creative and colorful July 4th attire. At check-in, contest participants will receive a competition number with a QR code on display for the public to cast their vote online. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Online sign-ups are open until July 3, with on-site registration available before 2:00 p.m.
Wagon Decorating
Show off your design skills at the Freedom Fest Wagon Decorating contest. Ten participants will compete with uniquely decorated wagons/carts to be one of four winners. The public will cast their vote during the festival. Sign-ups will be open until slots are filled.
More information about the2022 Freedom Fest musical entertainment will be released shortly. Visit funfourthfestival.org to register for these contests and learn more about Freedom Fest on July 4th in Downtown Greensboro.
