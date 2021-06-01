Spend locally downtown and you can win money
GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI), with the help of community partners, is launching its Summer Passport Program with a new monetary prize to award those who spend locally in the center city.
Like the #DGSOtogo contest, the Summer Passport Program challenges the Triad to find a local spot in Downtown Greensboro. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.
Thanks to the support of five community partners, Duke Energy, Greensboro Downtown Residents’ Association, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford Merchants Assocation, and Piedmont Natural Gas, the contest will run for 12 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on June 11, with the first drawing to be held June 18 and the final drawing on September 3.
“The support of our community partners is tremendous and just proves that the success of our first campaign was worthy of another 12 weeks,” Matheny said.
To enter, participants must download the free Downtown Greensboro app from either the Google Play or Apple Store. All businesses located in Downtown Greensboro are part of the program. Complete rules can be found online on DGI’s website.
