Cash Bash 2021 Online!
We are so proud to once again host Cash Bash, a long-standing annual event in Winston-Salem founded in 2003 and led by Richard Boyd & the bo-stevens, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 7-9 PM!
Since we aren't able to host an in-person concert in honor of the "Man in Black," we will be hosting Cash Bash 2021 online in the CashBashWS Group on Facebook and on The Ramkat Facebook page.
The event lineup is as follows:
Sean K. Preston
John Howie Jr. of Rosewood Bluff
Richard Boyd of the bo-stevens
The Straight 8s
Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones
Jeffrey Dean Foster
Jason Moss & The Hosses
Per Cash Bash tradition, each band on the bill will cover at least one song by Johnny Cash in their set.
While there is no fee to watch Cash Bash 2021 online, donations in support of the artists and venue are greatly appreciated. Venmo/PayPal info will be displayed during the broadcast and in the coming weeks.
Truth to Power: The Revolutionary Message of System Of A Down's Serj Tankian (Online Screening)
The Ramkat is excited to present another virtual film in our Music Movies Online series!
On Feb. 19th, we will premiere Truth to Power: The Revolutionary Message of System Of A Down's Serj Tankian.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. Once purchased, you have seven days to watch the film. After you begin screening the film, you have 72 hours to complete it.
In 2001, the band System Of A Down partnered with music producer Rick Rubin to record their sophomore album. Against all odds, and during one of the most painful and precarious months in American history, Toxicity skyrocketed up the Billboard chart to #1. But just as System Of A Down achieved their commercial triumph, their politically-charged lyrics, in a post-9/11 world, were suddenly the subject of scrutiny. The band was thrust into headlines, and their songs were pulled off the radio. Their global fanbase saw in frontman Serj Tankian a spokesperson for their disillusionment. Tankian had always been outspoken and political, both on stage and off, but when he found his message inspiring a popular movement on the other side of the world, he began to realize that his music was more revolutionary than even he could imagine.
The film follows Tankian down an unexpected path as his passion for human rights and activism led him to become a social justice organizer in Armenia. Fueled by interviews with the band, their producers, and fellow rock icons, Truth to Power is both an energizing rockumentary and an inspiring call to action for our turbulent times.
CLICK FOR TICKETS!
Lindsay Lou's Sweet Treat: A Benefit for Backline
Our friend Lindsay Lou will be celebrating the release of her double-sided singles, The Suite Sweets, with an intimate night of music, merriment and mental health awareness on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 8 PM Eastern.
Produced in partnership with Osprey Packs & Thompson Guitars, the show will be hosted on Facebook by Lindsay Lou and her band alongside an all-star list of musical guests in a telethon-style event to include silent auctions, limited-edition merchandise, and more!
Featured guests will include Anthony Da Costa, Rachael Davis, Sierra Ferrell, Phoebe Hunt, Mimi Naja, and Kyle Tuttle.
Net proceeds from the event will benefit the amazing work of Backline, a nonprofit connecting music industry professionals with mental health and wellness resources.
This event is FREE but donations are encouraged:
Venmo 👉🏽 https://venmo.com/loubelly
PayPal 👉🏽 www.paypal.me/lindsaylou
Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat
If you haven’t caught an episode of Home Sweet Home yet, we encourage you to check them out!
Since last April, we’ve been inviting local bands and artists to The Ramkat to record a set of their music. Everyone involved - the artists and our team - wears masks and practices social distancing. We present these concerts much like we would a live show at the venue: our sound engineer Brian Doub mixes the band and Michael Schmid runs lights. We film the sets and edit them into episodes, which are premiered weekly each Sunday night at 8 PM on our Facebook and YouTube pages.
Though we are making these shows available online for free, we are asking viewers to consider making a donation in support of the artists and the series. You can send a tip via Venmo at @The-Ramkat or through PayPal at info@theramkat.com. We appreciate your support!
CLICK TO VIEW ALL EPISODES!
Heartworn Highways (Online Screening)
We are excited to be able to share the re-re-release of the classic 1976 documentary film that captures the outlaw country music scene in Nashville and the artists that where creating it, right on the cusp of of their burgeoning national notoriety.
Tickets to watch the film online are $10 and can be purchased here.
“Sometimes, a documentary filmmaker is present at precisely the right moment to capture lightning in a bottle. It happened with essential punk doc The Decline of Western Civilization, it happened with Dylan’s Don’t Look Back and Chet Baker’s Let’s Get Lost, and it happened with 1976’s Heartworn Highways.
The iconic performance documentary saw filmmaker James Szalapski travel to Texas and Tennessee to capture the radical country artists reclaiming the genre via an appreciation for its heritage in folk and bluegrass and a rejection of the mainstream Nashville machine. Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Steve Young, David Allan Coe, Steve Earle and many others appeared on both screen and soundtrack, where musical highlights include Clark’s brilliant “Desperados Waiting For A Train,” Young’s stirring “Alabama Highways” and Van Zandt’s emotional “Waiting Around To Die.”
The hard living – and hard partying – lifestyles of outlaw country’s figureheads are played out on screen as we visit Van Zandt’s Austin trailer, see Coe play in Tennessee State Prison, join the gang in Nashville’s notorious Wig Wam Tavern and witness a liquor-fueled Christmas at Clark’s house. No wonder the film’s original tagline read: “The best music and the best whiskey come from the same part of the country”.
Outside of a couple festival screenings, the movie remained unreleased for five years after its completion, finally hitting screens in 1981 and finding a cult audience ever since.”
CLICK FOR TICKETS!
