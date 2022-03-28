Daily Habits That Will Help Boost Your Overall Health
Health is something people don’t tend to give too much thought to, that is until something happens, and it isn’t at its best. Suddenly they realize it’s time for a change, and there is more they could be doing to improve their overall health. If this sounds like the spot you find yourself in and you’re ready to take an active approach to boost your health, it can start with small changes to your daily habits. Think of these as baby steps that will lead you down the path of improvement. Here are a few daily habits that will do an excellent job of helping to boost your overall health.
Make Sure You're Getting Enough Sleep
Sleep is something that shouldn't be underrated. Not getting enough sleep negatively affects a person's physical and mental well-being, which means they can't be the best version of themselves. If you have committed to working out more regularly, sleep is also important as it allows the body (muscles and tissues) a chance to repair so you can get back your strength. To improve your sleep you can try a calming drink before bed, set an earlier bedtime that you stick to, remove any distractions from the bedroom, such as the television, and give yourself a chance to wind down after dinner so you’re better prepared for sleep.
Start Each Day with a Healthy Breakfast
Are you guilty of skipping breakfast regularly? Do you make excuses that you ‘don’t have enough time’, ‘you can just grab a coffee’, and ‘breakfast isn’t that big of a deal’? One of the easiest habits to change in your life right now is to start eating breakfast daily. This will have a profound effect on both your physical and mental health and these benefits will be realized almost immediately.
Breakfast is a great way to kickstart your metabolism in the morning. It helps to fill you up so you won't feel urges to snack mid-morning, it fills you with energy, and helps to boost your mood. But don’t just pick any breakfast food; instead, choose items that give a powerful punch of nutrients. This can include food like oatmeal, eggs, whole-grain toast and natural peanut butter, yogurt, cottage cheese, a homemade smoothie or granola with a sliced banana on top.
Drink More Water Daily
While we’re on the topic of healthy eating, it’s also a great idea to boost your water intake. Make it a daily challenge, gradually building up to the recommended daily serving (about eight 8oz glasses). Reusable stainless steel insulated water bottles will make it easy to carry around your water. They will keep it cold and will help you to keep track of how much water you have had. If water seems boring, try adding some natural flavor to it such as fresh mint leaves, slices of fresh citrus fruit (lemon, lime, or oranges) or even frozen berries.
Get Up and Get Moving Throughout the Day
Rather than focus on a workout routine each day, a baby step is to get up and get moving throughout the day. If your work/schedule allows, get up every couple of hours to do a short walk or stretches. During your lunch break, try to fit in a short walk of 15-30 minutes. Not only will the exercise benefit your physical health, but it can also improve your mental health, giving you more energy and focus.
As you can see by this list, healthy habits don’t need to be difficult or confusing to embrace; instead, it is about a bunch of small, simple steps that offer cumulative benefit
