Creative Greensboro Presents ‘Evening of Short Plays’ March 31 to April 3
GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2022) – Creative Greensboro presents “Evening of Short Plays No. 40” at 7 pm March 31, April 1, and April 2, and at 2 pm on April 3 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Saturday night’s performance will feature a moderated talk back with the playwrights and directors. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
“Evening of Short Plays No. 40” will present eight new short plays, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 26th year, provides playwrights the opportunity to see their work go from page to stage.
This year’s lineup features:
“The Last Chance Masquerade” by Mike Brannon and directed by Susan Proctor
“Talismans” by Debra Kaufman and directed by Shelley Segal
“Someday” by Louis Panzer and directed by Carl Grasso
“Simon and Garfunkle and Taphophobia” by Brian Bornstein and directed by Mike Brannon
“Pair of Aces” by Randy Morris and directed by Sawyer Shafer
“Homecoming” by Cari A. Hopson and directed by Camille Wright
“Game of Chance” by Bill Cissna and directed by Andy Ralston Asumendi
“These Kids and their Equipage” by Carl Grasso and directed by Evan Wade
Founded in 1993, Creative Greensboro's Playwrights’ Forum supports local aspiring playwrights in getting published or produced through contacts, marketing, and improving their skill as dramatic writers.
“Creative Greensboro and the Greensboro Playwrights Forum gave me the opportunity to get back into the theater after a 30-year hiatus. For someone with a family, a full-time job, and a lot of outside interests, you can take as much out of it as you can put in.”
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.