Creative Greensboro Installs Raman Bhardwaj Commissioned Artwork at City Hall
GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2022) – As part of its Downtown Arts initiative, Creative Greensboro has commissioned an original piece of art by local artist Raman Bhardwaj in the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), 300 W. Washington St. The artwork is installed on the outside wall of the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber, visible from the Government Plaza entrance to the building.
Entitled “Moving Forward with Hope, Joy, and Harmony,” the piece is digital artwork that represents Bhardwaj’s artistic reflection on Greensboro in 2021. The work has been enlarged to 10-feet by 20-feet and will be on display through early 2023. A smaller version of the artwork will hang in Creative Greensboro’s office suite in the Greensboro Cultural Center and become part of the City’s permanent artwork collection.
Downtown Arts features and supports the work of Greensboro-based artists and enhances the City’s built environment with original artwork. Bhardwaj was chosen from 17 applicants to create the Downtown Arts’ commissioned piece by a selection committee comprised of Cultural Affairs Commission members and City of Greensboro Communications and Marketing Department staff.
Bhardwaj is an international painter, muralist, illustrator, and graphic designer. Born in Chandigarh, India, he is based in Greensboro. He works in both traditional and digital media and in a variety of styles ranging from photorealism to stylized illustrative art.
Bhardwaj has a Bachelor of Fine Art in applied art and a master’s degree in art history. He has been working as a professional artist since 2000 and has shown in group exhibitions in India and US and held solo exhibitions in India, Norway, and the US. Bhardwaj has painted more than 40 murals across the country, many of which can be seen here in Greensboro.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Photos are courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.