YWCA High Point VaxConnect Program to Expand
Pilot Door-to-Door Program to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Education & Outreach to Expand to
HIGH POINT, N.C. (February 16, 2022) - YWCA High Point, with aditional funding from the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) will expand the VaxConnect program into Greensboro and throughout Guilford County in February.
YWCA will collabroate closely with the City of Greensboro and the GCDPH to identify census-tracked areas with low vaccination rates where COVID-19 education and outreach areas will be most beneficial. The YWCA will continue VAxConnect outreach efforts in High Point as well.
In May of 2021, with funding from the Foundation Healthy High Point and Hayden Harman Foundation, YWCA High Point began a pilot VaxConnect program to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and education among High Point residents who may be vaccine hesitant, lack access to transportation, and reside in the 27260 and 27262 zip codes.
With the help from volunteers from NAACP, Hospice, The Hayden Harman Foundation, Healthy High Point and more as of February 18th 2022, VaxConnect has canvassed 6403 doors in 7 different census tracts in High Point and 1 census tract in Greensboro. Of those at home and unvaccinated our success/appointment rate is about 19%. Working with High Point Transit we have been able to provide 53 people free transportation to and from vaccination sites and between The Department of Aging, Hospice, and Piedmont Triad Regional Council we have arranged 9 homebound vaccinations.
Dr. Vann, Guilford County Division of Public Health Director commented, “The upcoming expansion of the VaxConnect program is exactly what we hoped for at the start of the pilot program in High Point. With the ever-changing ladscape of COVID-19, it is critical that we continue to partner with organizations like YWCA High Point to educate community members about not only COVID-19 vaccinations, but the importnace of remaining current on booster doses and ensuring children are adequately protected against the virus. We are very proud of the progress that YWCA has made thus far and look forward to more positive outcomes.”
“This work is important because all residents should have access to the COVID vaccine,” said Heidi Majors, Executive Director of YWCA High Point. “This work will focus on eliminating the barriers and provide access to scheduling their appointments and transportation to these appointments. As we have been canvasing door to door over the last month, we are providing access and meeting community members where they are to educate and provide them access to the vaccine.
Councilmember Tammi Thurm, District 5 states: "I am happy to have the successful YWCA High Point Vax Connect Program expanding into Greensboro and District 5. By bringing this personalized education and outreach program directly into our neighborhoods, residents will gain assistance overcoming barriers that may have prevented them from obtaining Covid vaccines. Thank you to the County Health Department and the High Point YWCA for bringing this program to Greensboro."
About YWCA High Point
YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. YWCA High Point was established in 1920. For 100 years, YWCA has fought to bring shelter and structure to the vulnerable, to build greater racial equity and to provide a space where women’s leadership is valued and promoted.
About YWCA VaxConnect Program
In partnership with the Guilford County Health Department and the City of High Point, the YWCA High Point launched May 18th a door-to-door outreach effort to provide education about the COVID-19 vaccine, assistance with scheduling appointments and support for transportation to vaccine sites. YWCA High Point is also working with a broader collaboration of community partners helping to coordinate with neighborhood associations and identfy and provide volunteers.
About Guilford County Health Department
In partnership with the community we serve, our mission is to protect, promote and enhance the health and well-being of all people and the environment in Guilford County. We use a holistic approach to assure safety, promote self-sufficiency and permanency in the lives of adults, children, and families through collaboration and partnership within the community. For more information on the Division of Public Health, visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/human-services/health-department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.