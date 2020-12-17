Bar: Dram & Draught
Age: 26
Where are you from? Richmond, Virginia
How long have you been bartending? Around six years or so
How did you become a bartender? It all started at a donut shop. My friend said they wanted to start bartending, and I wanted to keep working with them. After getting my first bartending job, I instantly fell in love with it.
What do you enjoy about bartending? There is so much to enjoy with bartending, but I think the thing I enjoy the most about it is the fact that I never stop learning. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t realize. Then there are the people I meet through this career, whether it be regulars or others in the industry. I can honestly say I’ve made lifelong friends and connections through bartending.
What’s your favorite drink to make? I get this question a lot, and I never really know how to answer cause it really depends on the day. An old fashioned is a simple and delicious drink to make. Then there is the whiskey sour that takes a bit more work, but the result is smooth and delicious.
What’s your favorite drink to drink? This also kind of depends on the day and/or bar that I’m at. A beer and a shot is something that will never get old and hits the spot every time. The Boulevardier has been my go-to lately, though. However, on a clear sunny day, the Jungle Bird just hits different.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? My go-to is a nice Fernet shot; with its bitter, earthy notes and cool minty flavor, it is perfect for after dinner. It doesn’t hurt that it’s also a digestive.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending? Hmmm definitely NSFW
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? Take the good with the bad. Don’t get stress the small things.
