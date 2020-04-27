WATCH THE VIDEO - CLICK HERE
'Yes! Weekly is proud to join the American Heart Association’s Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk for a virtual “Walk Across the Country!” Walk wherever you are and track and share your steps or miles every day. We'll keep a tally and share fun pics on where we've walked together each day, and together we'll reach the west coast and cross the finish line on May 16!
On May 16 at 3 p.m., we’ll walk across the finish line together, on the Facebook Event Page. http://spr.ly/61811FSib
Make sure to tune in to celebrate how far we've walked each day! Let's do it! 🌎🚶♀️❤️
❤️ Respond that you are “Going” to our Facebook Event Page http://spr.ly/61811FSib
👉 Register to "walk" with us: http://spr.ly/61821FSij
👟 Each day through May 16, walk wherever you can at a safe distance, whether it's around the living room, parking lot, or neighborhood. (Your heart and mind will thank you!)
📈 Track and SHARE the steps or miles you walk in a post or comment within our Facebook Event.
📍 We’ll tally up the totals and show you what city we've reached each day!
🏆 Stay tuned for fun contests, challenges, and even creative pet activities! Share your selfies and walking pictures along the way with #GreensboroHeartWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.