Winston-Salem, NC, August 25, 2021 – Winston-Salem State University’s health sciences division will host its inaugural Student Wellness Event for all kindergarten to 12th-grade students on Friday, August 27, 3-7 p.m. at the Community Care Center (2135 New Walkertown Road Winston-Salem NC 27101). The event, targeted to Winston-Salem’s most underserved communities, is open to everyone and will provide personal protective equipment, mental and physical health assessments, along with WSSU health sciences course material for high school students.
WSSU’s Student Wellness Event is a joint partnership with Bank of America, Community Care Center, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to give students a leg up on much-needed PPE and health services as they head back to school this fall. PPE will be vital as the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to impact Forsyth County severely.
Students will receive masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves at no cost. The university will also provide free sports physicals for students participating in extracurricular activities.
Parents who may be concerned about their child’s mental health can also participate in free assessments for various conditions at no cost. Students can be assessed for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Individual Education Plans, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, anxiety, and depression, just to name a few. The school’s team of medical professionals can provide treatment plans and follow-up services at no cost.
“Our students have faced tremendous challenges over the past 18 months. It’s important to us that we take care of the whole student, which includes mental health. We want to provide the resources for parents to feel empowered to fully support their children as they take on this upcoming school year,” said Leslee Battle, interim dean WSSU School of Health Sciences.
This program is made possible by the generous support of WSSU’s community partners. Bank of America and Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina have made significant contributions of PPE to assist our most vulnerable populations.
“Bank of America is honored to support Winston-Salem State University’s ability to provide necessary medical care for the Triad’s underserved communities through wellness events and their mobile medical units,” said Bank of America Triad President Greg Cox. “Removing transportation and other barriers for individuals and families in need will provide greater access to medical care and PPE within our region.”
The Community Care Center has also generously provided its clinic location for the event.
“Organizations that partner together to provide free healthcare access have a common mission—to provide care for the medically underserved. This includes providing otherwise inaccessible primary care, which in turn prevents unnecessary future visits to hospital emergency departments,” said Tim Clontz, executive director/CEO of Community Care Center. “Free clinics need partners such as WSSU to help encourage those underserved individuals to utilize our available resources, as well as to aid in creating new public health policies that help eliminate health disparities.”
For the safety of all guests, masks will be required throughout the event.
About Winston-Salem State University
Winston-Salem State University fosters the creative thinking, analytical problem-solving, and depth of character needed to transform the world. Rooted in liberal education, WSSU’s curriculum prepares students to be thought leaders who have the skills and knowledge needed to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. Founded in 1892, WSSU is a historically Black constituent institution of the University of North Carolina with a rich tradition of contributing to the social, cultural, intellectual, and economic growth of North Carolina, the region, and beyond. Guided by the motto, “Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve,” WSSU develops leaders who advance social justice by serving the world with compassion and commitment.
