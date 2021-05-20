Vaccination clinics begin today at two Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle schools. Mineral Springs Middle and Northwest Middle will host the first clinics from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. They are serving as host sites for the COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. The goal is to improve vaccination access for students in the newly approved age range of 12 –15 as well as provide open vaccine access to anyone that is eligible in the community that still needs and wants to get vaccinated.
Two high school clinics will take place on Friday, May 21, from 2:50 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Carver and Parkland high schools.
The two middle school clinics will be open to the public from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. The clinics at the two high schools will be open to the public from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. People are encouraged to pre-register via the links on the WS/FCS website, however, walk-ups will also be accepted. The clinics are free of charge. The health department will administer Pfizer vaccines and appointments for the second dose will be given during the clinics. The second shots will also be administered at the school sites.
