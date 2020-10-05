The Women’s Only Virtual 5K Walk & Run raises more than $34,000
Greensboro – The Women’s Only Virtual 5K Walk & Run raised $34,367.40. The money goes to help local women detect and battle breast cancer. In addition to North Carolina, participants from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia took part.
“To see this kind of support for a virtual event speaks to the impact the Women’s Only has among women in our area,” says Debbie Cunningham, DNP, RN, senior vice president, women's, children's and behavioral health services. “And to have women from other states join us, speaks to the cause the Women’s Only supports.”
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can’t pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.
Participants downloaded an app and ran a virtual course. Runners could choose their own course, but only those using the official course were eligible for top-finisher prizes. Everyone who finished the race was entered in a raffle for more than $7,000 in prizes provided by sponsors.
Top finishers
Claire McDowell, Greensboro 21:44
Lori Stevenson, Greensboro 22:48
Colleen King, Greensboro 22:51
Top masters
Shannon Dahlstedt, Greensboro 23:10
Amy Davis, Greensboro 23:34
Nora Soler, Greensboro 25:54
Photos from the race route, at-home racers and our virtual photo booth can be found at facebook.com/womensonly5k in our 2020 race photo album.
“There is something truly special in the way so many women join in support of other women through the Women’s Only,” says Skip Hislop, vice president, cancer services, Cone Health. “This shows, that even virtually, that support remains strong. We cannot wait to hold this event in person next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.