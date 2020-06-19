Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson will be hosting national public health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on the next episode of Future Focus Now. This online show discusses current affairs that impact Winston-Salem and the Triad. The show will air live on Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. on the WSNC 90.5 Facebook page.
Topics to be discussed include:
- COVID-19 and its impact on higher education
- The impact of the virus on minority populations
- Self-protection: mandatory mask policies
- Where are we in the pandemic? Will we see a phase two?
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is also a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
About Winston-Salem State University
Winston-Salem State University fosters the creative thinking, analytical problem-solving, and depth of character needed to transform the world. Rooted in liberal education, WSSU’s curriculum prepares students to be thought leaders who have the skills and knowledge needed to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. Founded in 1892, WSSU is a historically Black constituent institution of the University of North Carolina with a rich tradition of contributing to the social, cultural, intellectual, and economic growth of North Carolina, the region and beyond. Guided by the by the motto, “Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve,” WSSU develops leaders who advance social justice by serving the world with compassion and commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.