HIGH POINT + GREENSBORO, NC– Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will be hosting vaccine events for the High Point and Greensboro communities. Walk Ups are welcome during these events.
The vaccine events will be held during the following dates and times:
- Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive High Point, NC 27260
- Friday, June 11 - 11:30 pm - 3:30 pm
- Saturday, June 12 - 10 am - 2 pm
- Bennett College at the Intergenerational Center, 600 Gorrell Street Greensboro, NC 27406 [Ongoing]
- Tuesday - Friday - 11 AM - 7 PM
- Saturday - 12 PM - 4 PM
For more information and additional dates please click here.
Since starting testing in July 2020, ONSMS has hosted free weekly testing throughout communities in North Carolina, in conjunction with local organizations such as the Andrew A. Best Medical Society in Greenville; the Greensboro Housing Authority; Quality Comprehensive Care Center in Charlotte; and the Durham Academy of Medicine, Dentistry, and Pharmacy. This is a statewide effort to help keep residents safe during the pandemic, particularly vulnerable communities such as African American and Latinx communities.
For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing, vaccine events, and COVID-19 education near you.
###
About ONSMS:
The Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) was formed in 1887 to further the interests of African American physicians and continues to support the interests of minority physicians. They focus on educating and advocating for the most vulnerable patients and people residing in communities that consistently produce poorer health outcomes and seek to protect the quality of patient care in all communities of North Carolina. Learn more at: https://onsms.org
