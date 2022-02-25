Visitor Restrictions Loosened in Cone Health Hospitals
The move reflects lower risks of infection as COVID-19 cases plummet.
Greensboro – More people can visit loved ones in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 infections decrease. The changes go into effect Monday morning (Feb. 28) at 7 at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. Masks must still be worn at all Cone Health locations.
With the lowest rates of COVID-19 in our community since late December, the risk of visitors infecting patients or staff has fallen. “Our plan is to continually evaluate restrictions based on the level of COVID-19 in our area and the risk to our patients and staff,” says Anne Brown, executive director, patient services, Cone Health.
Note that visitation of patients is allowed only during hospital visitation hours, which are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The updated visitation rules mean:
- People ages 12 to 18 can visit patients. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Two people a day can visit adults in the hospital. The visitors may change each day during the patient’s stay.
- One person may visit patients with COVID-19. It must be that same person throughout the patient’s stay. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room and cannot go to restaurants, gift shops or other areas of the hospital.
Exceptions regarding visitation can be made for patients nearing the end of life. People are encouraged to talk with the patient’s nurse.
There are no changes for visitors to Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Centers, children and adult emergency departments and day surgery and procedure areas of hospitals.
Complete information about visiting Cone Health facilities can be found online at https://www.conehealth.com/visitation.
