GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), together with the Piedmont Triad Partnership, held a roundtable discussion with North Carolina businesses in the Piedmont Triad region to highlight the unique economic challenges and opportunities they have faced during the pandemic. The discussion also included key takeaways for businesses still needing help navigating the current economic landscape.
This event was one of eight regional roundtables being held as part of EDPNC’s “Onward as One” integrated marketing campaign. For more information about the campaign, including the schedule of roundtables and registration links, click here.
Note: All roundtables are hosted virtually via Zoom Webinar and are open to the public and members of the press. Registration is required.
