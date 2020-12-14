Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center received its initial shipment of 2,925 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today around 7:30 a.m.
The vaccine will be stored in an ultra-low temperature (-80° C) freezer until we begin offering the vaccine to our front-line health care workers.
We will follow a phased vaccine approach, aligned with federal and state guidance, to prioritize health care workers based on their likelihood of exposure.
Photo/b-roll credit: Wake Forest Baptist Health.
