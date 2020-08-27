Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guilford County, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has been working with state and local partners to proactively prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 into the detention centers. The Sheriff’s Office prevention and response efforts have continued to adapt to the changing conditions during this global pandemic.
After five (5) Guilford County Detention Officers tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of July and one (1) in the month of August; Sheriff Rogers required mandatory COVID-19 testing for all Greensboro and High Point Detention Center employees and inmates. Out of the 337 individuals tested last week (which included Detention Officers, the Sheriff’s Administrative Staff, plus civilian medical unit and food service employees at both Jails,) no new positive test results were reported.
Inmate testing will begin on August 31 at both detention centers. All employees and staff are being encouraged to continue to follow CDC guidelines for wearing a mask and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.